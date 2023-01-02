By Guilherme Hiray Leal · 4 min read

2023 is officially here, which means the NBA season is almost at its midpoint. Now, fans already have a general idea of the players who are standing out in the league. That includes Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic putting up historic numbers. This means it is time to update the 2022-23 NBA MVP Power Rankings.

While established names such as Jokic and Kevin Durant could add another trophy to their names, others such as Doncic are pursuing their first MVP trophy in the NBA. After the final week of 2022, it seems the battle is still far from being decided. From a 60-point triple-double to climbing in the NBA all-time scoring list, some players are writing history in front of voters’ eyes.

But until the playoffs start, these NBA stars still have a lot to do if they want the ultimate individual glory. With that being said, here are the first 2022-23 NBA MVP Power Rankings of the year.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

By the end of the season, Nikola Jokic could be making history. The last time a player won three consecutive NBA MVP trophies was Larry Bird from 1984-86. The reigning back-to-back winner is making a strong case for himself with an elite display of scoring, rebounding, and playmaking.

So far, the Joker is averaging 25.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 9.5 assists. Notably, he is shooting 62% from the field, 35.4% from the 3-point line, and 81.3% on his free-throw attempts. He leads the league with nine triple-doubles. Most importantly, the Denver Nuggets are 24-12, the best record in the West. Since he won it last year when Denver had 48 wins, the team’s success and improvement could help Jokic when voting starts.

2. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is currently having perhaps one of the greatest stretches in NBA history. To close out the 2022 calendar year, he scored 50-plus points in three out of five games with two triple-doubles. On Dec. 27 against the New York Knicks, Doncic had a franchise-best 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. This was the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history. He also became just the third player to record a 50-point, 20-rebound triple-double, joining Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain.

For the season, he is recording a league-high 34.2 points, 8.9 assists and 8.7 rebounds. He is shooting 51.1% from the field, 36.7% on his 3-point attempts and 73.5% on free throws. His eight triple-doubles only trail Jokic’s nine. After a below-average start, the Dallas Mavericks are now 21-16 and fifth in the West, which is rising Doncic in the NBA MVP rankings.

3. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum is leading the Boston Celtics to a league-best 26-11 record. If it was not for Jokic and Doncic’s historic numbers, the former Duke Blue Devil could be higher on this list. Still, should Boston remain at the top of the rankings, Tatum will likely stay in the MVP race and compete for his first trophy.

The forward is averaging a career-high 30.9 points, 8.1 boards, and 4.1 assists. He is making 47.3% of his field goals, 35% of his 3-point shots, and 85.5% from the free-throw line. He was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for October-November as he became the first player in the history of the NBA to record multiple games of 45-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and eight-plus 3-pointers made.

4. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

After a turbulent offseason, it seems the Brooklyn Nets are back on track and are a contender for the NBA title. They are currently 24-12 and second in the East just behind the Celtics. Most recently, they are on an 11-game winning streak. A big reason why the team is having such a strong season has been Kevin Durant and his elite display.

He is putting up 29.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists while shooting 56.1% from the field, 36.3% on 3-pointers and a league-best 92.9 from the free-throw line. Durant has notably climbed the NBA all-time scoring list this season, going from 21st to 15th in a span of two months, surpassing NBA legends such as John Havlicek and Tim Duncan.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo is another player who could grab another NBA MVP trophy by the end of the season. The two-time winner is leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 23-13 record, good for third in the Eastern Conference. Something that might help him is that the team has been without three-time All-Star Khris Middleton for most of the season, so Antetokounmpo’s strong numbers gain even more value.

The Greek Freak is averaging a career-high 32.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.2 assists. He is making 53.3% of his field-goal attempts but only 25.3% on 3-pointers and 64.5% on free throws. Those last two are currently below his career averages. Still, it is difficult to ignore how his play has been significantly keeping the Bucks at the top of the rankings.

Honorable Mentions:

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies