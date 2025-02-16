In honor of NBA All-Star Weekend, former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski came out of retirement to drop one more surprising “Woj Bomb.” The St. Bonaventure general manager came out of the shadows to announce that Anthony Davis is now a part of the skincare brand CeraVe's new “Head of CeraVe” project.

Wojnarowski did not announce any specific terms of the deal but clearly still has sources in and around the league. Davis joins social media influencer Charli D'Amelio and UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers as the three Head of CeraVe representatives.

The Head of CeraVe module is the company's expansion into hair care products. Previously, CeraVe was exclusive to topical skincare, including facial cleansers, moisturizers, sunscreen and anti-acne products. Now, they announced the debut of a series of anti-dandruff shampoos and conditioners.

After tweeting the announcement, Wojnarowski commented beneath his post with “#BonniesNIL,” perhaps alluding to an upcoming school deal. Interestingly, Wojnarowski's X, formerly Twitter, handle is still “@wojespn” despite no longer working at ESPN.

Davis' involvement with CeraVe will mostly include a series of commercials. The Dallas Mavericks star has already been featured in one commercial with the company that announced their partnership.

What does Adrian Wojnarowski do now?

Since retiring from journalism, Wojnarowski is in his first year as the general manager of St. Bonaventure's men's basketball team. Wojnarowski graduated from St. Bonaventure in 1991 and is a member of the university's Russell Jandoli School of Communications Hall of Fame.

Wojnarowski, known for his adept news-breaking and reliability, shocked the NBA world with his retirement announcement. He took a significant pay cut in his new job but cited his love for his alma mater and desire to resurrect the program. He has since been succeeded at ESPN by his friend and former business rival, Shams Charania.

At 55, Wojnarowski did not completely shut the door on a potential return to journalism but appears to be content with his current occupation. Since he took over as general manager, St. Bonaventure is 18-9 in 2024-2025 with four games remaining in the regular season.