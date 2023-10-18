The NBA has seen a rise in player empowerment in many on-and-off-court issues. For example, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has been as active as ever in protecting the rights and talents of players as well as amplifying their voices. Many players have attempted to use their influence to make league changes. For example, LeBron James and Steph Curry are two superstars who hold a lot of power. Longtime NBA agent Rich Paul talks about how empowerment comes primarily from how a player conducts himself.

Professional conduct is the key to greater NBA player empowerment

Paul recently went on JJ Reddick's podcast to discuss an effective way to achieve more player empowerment. Here are his thoughts:

“From a player's perspective, it starts with your approach. It's your approach, your play, then your professionalism. That equals [player power],” Paul said via OldManAndThree.

Paul believes that owners will respect and enhance a player's power when they follow this type of conduct. It is not the amount of money a player makes that grants him power, but rather his professional conduct. The podcast mentions two players who can “move the needle and impact things.”

LeBron James is one player who has some of the greatest impact on league decisions. One of James' recent endeavors involves encouraging the league to have an expansion team in Las Vegas. James is one of the best players to ever play in the NBA, but there is no doubt he takes a professional approach to the game and with others involved in the association.

Steph Curry can be seen in the same light. He has helped revolutionize basketball, but his commitment to his craft and his conduct is exceptional. Of course, there are a few moments of frustration these superstars show on the court, but overall, they serve as great brand ambassadors.

Rich Paul's take on player employment provides insight that goes beyond the NBA. Professionals in all fields and walks of life can use his advice to achieve positive change.