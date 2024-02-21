Allen Iverson assembled quite a fantasy squad.

Basketball Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia 76ers superstar point guard Allen Iverson has revealed his all-time starting five and what a lineup it is. During a recent appearance on a podcast with another 2000s great Shaquille O'Neal, Iverson said that his team will have Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Lakers legends Kobe Bryant and Shaq, LeBron James, and of course, His Airness, Michael Jordan.

Allen Iverson reveals his All-Time Starting 5 👀 ⭐️ Steph Curry

⭐️ Kobe Bryant

⭐️ Michael Jordan

⭐️ LeBron James

⭐️ Shaquille O’Neal Thoughts? 🤔 (via @bigpodwithshaq, h/t @TheDunkCentral)

Every person will have a different set of players for his/her/their all-time starting unit, but Michael Jordan and LeBron James are often the most common names selected as well as Kobe Bryant. Iverson's fantasy squad doesn't have any big surprise, though, it's interesting to see that he picked Curry over himself.

It is also worth noting that every player on Iverson's team has multiple rings, led by Jordan, who won in each of his six NBA Finals appearances. Outside of Jordan, every player on the list has played in the 1990s or later. No Magic Johnson, no Larry Bird, no Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, no Wilt Chamberlain, no Bill Russell, etc. But again, to each his own, and Iverson perhaps went with the players he's seen play the most.

Allen Iverson played in the NBA from 1996 to 2010, scoring a total of 24,368 points, currently the 28th most in the history of the league. Known also by his cool moniker “The Answer,” Iverson played for the Sixers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies during his tenure in the league, while also earning 11 All-Star nods and a Most Valuable Player award.