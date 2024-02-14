The NBA All-Star Game is a scoring paradise. Let’s look at the 21 most insane NBA All-Star Game scoring performances ever.

The NBA All-Star Game is just a few days away. Although the All-Star Game has no bearing on the NBA’s regular season, players display their skills under the bright lights for the fans.

Before seeing a return to the East vs. West format, it’s worth looking into the best scoring performances in NBA All-Star Game history. Let’s take a look at the 21 most insane NBA All-Star Game scoring performances ever.

20T. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2021), Allen Iverson (2003), Donovan Mitchell (2023): 35 points

Allen Iverson wowed the crowd in Atlanta, posting 35 points in an NBA All-Star Game thriller that required two overtime periods. Unfortunately, Iverson’s efforts were spoiled as the West escaped with a 155-145 2OT victory.

In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 35 points without a single miss. By making all 16 of his shots, the Greek Freak set the record for most makes without a miss.

Donovan Mitchell led Team LeBron in 2023 with 35 points and 14 rebounds. However, he was overshadowed by two opponents with higher totals, so he didn't get MVP or the win as Team Giannis won 184-175.

16T. Joel Embiid (2022), Kevin Durant (2012), LeBron James (2012), Tracy McGrady (2006): 36 points

Tracy McGrady exploded for 36 points to lead all scorers in the 2006 All-Star showcase.

Six years later, LeBron James and Kevin Durant gave an NBA Finals preview (Heat versus Thunder) with both stars going for 36. Durant's West emerged victorious, taking a 152-149 win with Durant claiming ASG MVP honors.

In 2022, Joel Embiid tallied 36 points to pace Team Durant in a close loss against Team LeBron.

14T. Kobe Bryant (2011), Kevin Garnett (2003): 37 points

In 2003, Kevin Garnett led the Western All-Stars to a double-overtime victory over the East. Named the All-Star Game MVP, Garnett dropped 37 points in 41 minutes of play. In 2011, Kobe Bryant matched that output to claim MVP honors as well, leading the West to a 148-143 victory.

10T. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019), Kevin Durant (2014), Blake Griffin (2014), Rick Barry (1967): 38 points

Rick Barry is one of the best scorers in the NBA, and he proved that in the 1967 NBA All-Star Game by ringing up 38 in the West’s 135-120 victory over the East.

In 2014, Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin scored 38 apiece for the West. Unfortunately, those totals went for naught when Kyrie Irving led the East to a 163-155 victory.

Five years later, Giannis Antetokounmpo accumulated 38 points. However, that wasn’t enough to beat Team LeBron.

8. Michael Jordan (1988), Donovan Mitchell (2023): 40 points

Michael Jordan is the GOAT. His Airness delivered the first 40-point performance in over 20 years to lead the East to a 138-133 victory over the West. More importantly, he also took ASG MVP honors.

Donovan Mitchell put up perhaps the quietest 40-point performance in the All-Star Game due to being overshadowed by a teammate's record performance in Team Giannis' 184-175 win over Team LeBron. Mitchell added 10 assists as well to lead all players.

5. Russell Westbrook (2015, 2017), Paul George (2016): 41 points

Although Russell Westbrook has been through a rollercoaster ride in Los Angeles, nothing can take away his individual greatness in the past. One of his achievements is becoming the only player to produce two 40-point games in All-Star history by scoring 41 in 2015 and 2017. He led the West to victories on both occasions, claiming MVP honors in 2015.

In 2016 Paul George generated the same 41-point output to join only five other players to score at least 40 points in an NBA All-Star Game. Unfortunately, that went for naught when Westbrook led the West to a victory that year to claim his second straight ASG MVP.

4. Wilt Chamberlain (1962): 42 points

As the record-holder for most points in an official NBA game, it’s only natural that Wilt Chamberlain also dominated the NBA All-Star Game, a game with little to no defense. In the 1962 NBA All-Star Game, Chamberlain dropped 42 points with 24 rebounds in a 150-130 losing effort for the West against the East.

3. Stephen Curry (2022): 50 points

In the 2022 NBA All-Star Game extravaganza, Stephen Curry roared for 50 points to maintain Team LeBron’s winning streak. Those 50 points were generated by 16 shots beyond the arc, which was enough to set an NBA All-Star Game record. Curry became only the second player to post a 50-point performance in this NBA centerpiece event. He took home ASG MVP honors.

2. Anthony Davis (2017): 52 points

The first player to score 50 points in an NBA All-Star Game was Anthony Davis. AD exploded for 52 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the West to a 192-182 victory. Given that he led all scorers and made NBA All-Star Game history by tallying the highest individual scoring output to that point, it was only natural to crown him as the ASG MVP in 2017.

1. Jayson Tatum (2023) 55 points

Debuting his new Jordan Tatum 1 shoes, Jayson Tatum came out gunning for All-Star Game MVP. He ended up setting the all-time All-Star Game scoring record with 55 points.

He also added 10 rebounds and six assists for Team Giannis in its 184-175 win over Team LeBron. Tatum shot 22-of-31 from the field, including 10-of-18 on 3-pointers.