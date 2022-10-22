Alonzo Mourning gives first look at Dikembe Mutombo amid battle with brain tumor

A lot of fans are waiting for the latest news on Dikembe Mutombo’s condition after it was revealed that the basketball legend is undergoing treatment for brain tumor. On Friday, fellow NBA icon Alonzo Mourning dropped some update on Mutombo and even shared the photo he took with him.

According to Mourning, who played with Mutombo during their collegiate days in Georgetown, his good friend and former teammate is “on the mend and in good spirits.” In the photo Mourning uploaded on Instagram, the longtime Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks big man can be seen smiling as well–though he looked thinner compared to before based on photos of him.

Dikembe Mutombo is a well-loved figure in the NBA. Aside from his success in the league, he has been known over the years for his humanitarian and charitable work. Naturally when news of his brain tumor surfaced, he received plenty of love and support from fans.

Aside from Alonzo Mourning, NBA icon Magic Johnson also recently took it to social media to send an encouraging message to his fellow Hall of Famer.

“Wishing my good friend and brother Dikembe Mutombo a speedy recovery and sending him a lot of prayers as he begins treatment on his brain tumor. From everybody in the NBA and around the world, get well soon,” Johnson said in a massive show of support.

More updates are expected to come as Mutombo continues his battle. Here’s to hoping that he recovers quickly, though.