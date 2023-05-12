Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Former NBA point guard Brevin Knight wasn’t thinking about going pro during his collegiate days. However, a message from Jason Kidd changed his mindset and entirety of his career.

In a never-been-told story about Kidd, Knight shared how his initial plan of just going through college and finding a job after he graduates turned into dreaming about making it to the NBA. According to Knight, when Kidd told him he could be a pro after playing a couple of games when they were in college–he was at Stanford, Kidd was in Cal–it changed how he viewed himself and his potential.

“As a freshman, I was determined. I was a**hole. I stayed to myself because I had one goal, which was graduate, make enough connection so I can get a good job, probably go back and work in the boys and girls because I was not the NBA,” Knight shared during an interview on the Legends Lounge with Trill Withers.

“But when Jason Kidd told me my freshman year that I could be a pro after playing against them, it changed my entire mindset and outlook for what college was going to mean.”

Brevin Knight expanded more on that life-changing encounter with Jason Kidd in the interview. He shared that prior to that, no one has ever said to him that he can make it to the NBA. With that said, hearing it from a player of Kidd’s caliber had just a massive impact on him.

“Freshman year. Jason Kidd. He’s at Cal. We played him the first time, played him the second time, and after the second time, the game was over. And he was like, man, you could be a pro. And I had never heard that before in my life,” Knight furthered.

“I never heard anybody talk about me being a pro. I was like, oh, you made go to college. You did some good things in high school. You all won a bunch of state championships. But he’s 5’8, 140 pounds. And to go there and for him to say that it was the first time in my life I ever worked out with basketball. I never worked out with basketball. I just played every day. I live across street from the park.”

Had it not been with that encounter with Kidd, Knight would have probably settled taking a different job after college. Instead, he went on to have a fruitful 12-year pro career after becoming a first-round pick and an NBA All-Rookie First Team member.