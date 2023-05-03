Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Jalen Brunson is having a career season with the New York Knicks, and is currently amidst a second round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat. His former team, the Dallas Mavericks, had a polar opposite season that ended in major disappointment after missing the NBA Playoffs. However, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd says that he has nothing but pride and good feelings for Brunson and his success in New York.

"I'm happy that [Jalen Brunson] got paid… I love when I can help people get paid… For him to go to New York to get paid, to have the opportunity to run his own team, I'm happy for him." —Jason Kidd (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/YKwOzxaJo9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 3, 2023

“I’m just going to ask for a couple things. Just trust, communicate, and play hard. If you ask Brunson, he would tell you that he listened and good things happened. I only want to put people in a position to be successful. There are 3o companies in the NBA, we all can’t stay with the same company.”

Jason Kidd is a former player, so he understands as good as anybody that the NBA is a business first and foremost. He stresses that all players are going to want to get paid, and one of his main priorities as a head coach is to help put players in a position to earn some money. In the case of Brunson, he did that, and he is happy that the New York Knicks point guard is reaping the benefits.

Kidd goes on to say that all he wanted from Brunson was to ‘trust, communicate, and play hard,’ and that is exactly what he did. That is why Kidd has pride in the fact that he was able to help Jalen Brunson get paid, as they both did exactly what they asked of each other.

It is highly unlikely that Jason Kidd didn’t want to keep Jalen Brunson and that he is happy the Mavs missed the 2023 NBA Playoffs. However, it is refreshing to see that he has no hard feelings towards his former guard and that he wishes him all the success in the world.