Earlier this week, former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the game of basketball. Anthony should go down as one of the best scorers in NBA history. His 28, 289 career points rank ninth on the league’s all-time scoring list, and he won the scoring title back in the 2012-13 campaign.

Although Anthony decided to retire from basketball, he could have continued playing professional basketball if he wanted to, just not in the NBA, per a recent article from Marc Stein:

“League sources say Carmelo Anthony did receive some top-level European interest this season, but decided that he wasn’t going to play anywhere else unless the offer came from the NBA.”

Carmelo Anthony, 38, played 19 years in the NBA with six different teams. He is best known for his years with the New York Knicks. Anthony made the All-Star team in each of his seven seasons in The Big Apple and averaged 24.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks, 2.4 turnovers, and 2.8 personal fouls across 412 games with the Knicks (all starts).

It’s unfortunate that an NBA team didn’t throw Anthony an offer at some point this year. Anthony is just one season removed from averaging 13.1 points per game off the bench, so he’s more than talented enough to play in the NBA still, even if he is a sub-par defensive player at this point.

But congratulations to Anthony on a tremendous NBA career, and here’s to hoping that folks will remember him as one of the most lethal scorers ever to play the game.