The NBA Coaches Association has released an official statement on the death of Kim Van Gundy, wife of former head coach and current TNT broadcaster Stan Van Gundy. She unexpectedly passed last week at the age of 61.

“The NBCA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kim Van Gundy, wife of longtime NBA Coaches Association member, Coach Stan Van Gundy,” the statement read. “Per the family, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pet Alliance Greater Orlando or Crossroads Corral. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to the entire Van Gundy family and their friends during this difficult time.”

Per the family, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando or Crossroads Corral. Please visit this links to donate: Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando: https://t.co/jZvv4Oh4TD Crossroads Corral:https://t.co/RNER2VLQ3e pic.twitter.com/Yf7wQjkcY7 — NBA Coaches Assoc. (@NBA_Coaches) August 25, 2023

Kim met Stan, who has amassed a 554-425 head coaching record with four different franchises and most notably helped lead the Orlando Magic to an unforeseen NBA Finals appearance in 2009, at Vermont's Castleton State College in the 1980s. He was their head coach at the time. They were married for 25 years and shared four children together.

The NBCA did the right thing in reaching out as quickly as they did. Stan Van Gundy last coached the New Orleans Pelicans during the 2020-21 season. He and his family have been mourning this tragic passing in private. The cause of death has not been announced.

“I lost my big sister Kimberly Abbott Van Gundy on Wednesday,” Kim's sister, Catherine, said last week, per TMZ. “She was one of my favorite people and I will forever miss her. Rest in peace, Kim.”

Expect the far-reaching NBA community to offer their condolences and support during this unimaginably devastating period of time for the Van Gundy family.