The UConn basketball Huskies are the undisputed kings of the college game after winning back-to-back national championships. One of the most prominent stars of their latest title run is now looking to cash in on the success he achieved at Storrs. Donovan Clingan is declaring for the NBA Draft, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 7-foot-2 center has been a projected lottery pick throughout the season, but he is presently a legitimate contender to be selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 class. Who says there is no place in the league for a traditional big man?
Clingan Arrived at Connecticut as a highly touted but raw prospect. The presence of Adama Sanogo prevented him from logging many minutes in his freshman season, and injuries kept his usage limited during the 2023-24 campaign. Although his offense was inconsistent, Clingan thrived on the defensive end of the floor.
He came into his own as his sophomore year progressed and finished with a notable stat line of 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 22.5 minutes per game. The All-American Honorable Mention saved his best performances for March, however.
Clingan led the Huskies past Marquette for their first Big East title since 2011 (temporarily left conference) and then dominated Illinois with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, 10 rebounds and a whopping five blocks in the Elite Eight. And although Zach Edey shot 60 percent from the field in Monday's championship clash, Donovan Clingan kept him in check during a crucial stretch in the second half.
His role in helping UConn make history has him rising up draft boards.
Can Donovan Clingan really climb to No. 1 in NBA Draft?
Questions about Clingan's durability and potential should remain in the lead-up to the 2024 NBA Draft, but this seems to be the ideal year to be a wild card. His current projection suggests that front offices around the league are willing to bank on his imposing inside presence.
Floor spacing is considered to be a vital component of a championship blueprint in today's game, which makes it difficult to fathom the 20-year-old being the top pick. He was 2-of-8 from beyond the 3-point line this season. That type of aversion to distance is generally comparable to a center who is expected to land further down the board.
This June could offer the perfect storm for one team to go back in time and snag Donovan Clingan. Considering Wojnarowski's latest report, it stands to reason that the Washington Wizards could be eying the rim protector (currently projected to pick in the No. 2 slot).
After the worst season in franchise history, the organization might be inclined to redefine the team's identity. Building around the defense could be a welcome change given that the Wizards surrender the most points per game in the NBA (122.9). Whoever takes Clingan in the 2024 NBA Draft must understand that there are going to be hurdles to clear on offense.
A general manager should not mortgage a significant chunk of their squad's future without fully understanding how this young athlete will fit on the roster. The stakes are simply too high for franchises like Washington and the Charlotte Hornets to whiff on their first-rounder.
If the proper adjustments are made, though, then Donovan Clingan can possibly develop into a longtime defensive anchor in this league. Either way, he definitely has the undying support of UConn basketball.