Since Dwight Howard last played in an NBA game in 2022, there have been frequent conversations regarding a comeback. When a team is lacking center depth, many fans immediately suggest the five-time All-NBA First-Team selection as an option. While he has yet to formally retire, the big man is branching out.

Howard is hoping to show off his rhythm and skills while competing in “Dancing with the Stars” season 33. Because of his 6-foot-10 frame, expectations were fairly low for the 38-year-old. He looked quite comfortable in the ballroom, however, and greatly impressed and surprised the masses with his debut performance.

To the tune of Montell Jordan's “This Is How We Do it,” Howard and partner Daniella Karagach regaled the panel of judges with their rendition of the salsa on Tuesday night. The eight-time NBA All-Star emitted high energy and confidence while displaying solid mobility and instincts. He and Karagach earned an overall score of 22, which was the second-best mark of the night.

The people appear to be in lockstep with the judges, lauding Howard for his nimble nature and unexpected prowess.

“In case anyone was wondering, Dwight Howard just absolutely CRUSHED his dancing with the stars debut,” CBS Sports betting analyst Mackenzie Brooks posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Dwight Howard can DANCE,” Annie Moore chimed in. “This season of DWTS is going to be so fun.”

The three-time Defensive Player of the Year is gaining plenty of supporters after making a strong first impression on the show. Even some of the many detractors he accumulated during his polarizing playing days are giving him his due.

“Have never been the biggest Dwight Howard fan, but you cannot deny how impressive he was tonight on “Dancing With The Stars,” longtime Boston sportswriter Bob Ryan posted. Others are bound to give Howard his flowers.

Why Dwight Howard is competing on DWTS

Many athletes have stepped onto the ballroom floor since the popular ABC show first aired in 2005, with 11 winning the competition. But the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft does not fit the mold of a typical contender. He is more than a foot and a half taller than his dance partner and should presumably have a tough time executing the moves. So, it is natural to question why Howard is venturing into such unfamiliar territory.

He has an answer, and it is one that will likely make him more relatable to the public. “Really, for my son [Trey],” the 2020 NBA champion said after his dance, via ClutchPoints (originally Erick Savage). “I always tell him that he could do all things through Christ. Philippians 4:13. You can do anything you put your mind to.”

Dwight Howard is not merely looking to go out of his comfort zone, though. He is intent on winning the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” season 30 with 2016 NBA champion Iman Shumpert and finished as a runner-up last year with Grammy winner Jason Mraz, so Howard has a proven partner and coach by his side.

But beyond all the technical things working in his favor, he is bound to appeal to voters if he continues to exude the same level of joy.