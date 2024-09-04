Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars is set to dazzle audiences with its star-studded lineup. The eagerly awaited announcement, made on Good Morning America, showcases a mix of celebrities from various fields ready to compete for the prestigious Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, per Pagesix. This season promises excitement with a diverse roster that includes former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard, reality TV favorite Jenn Tran, and several other intriguing personalities.

Among the notable contestants are Tori Spelling, known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, and Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola. Spelling, who has been a fan favorite for years, will make her ballroom debut this fall. Fans are particularly thrilled as Spelling’s connection to the show includes her former co-star Brian Austin Green, who competed in Season 30. Dwight Howard, who is making his dance floor debut this season, has shared his enthusiasm for the competition, stating, “I’ve been dancing my whole life, but not ballroom dancing.”

Exciting Mix of Celebrities and Reality Stars

Dancing With the Stars season 33’s lineup also features several other notable figures, including Bravo star Phaedra Parks, actor Chandler Kinney, and Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher. Model Brooks Nader, a familiar face from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues, is another contestant to watch. Nader's pairing with creative choreographer Savchenko is expected to bring an entertaining blend of charisma and skill to the dance floor.

In a unique twist, Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, joins the cast. Known for her high-profile fraud case and portrayal in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, Delvey’s participation adds an intriguing element to the season. She’s among the roster of contestants who will be judged by a panel of ballroom experts including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough. Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, Dancing With the Stars Season 33 premieres on September 17 on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available for streaming the following day on Hulu.