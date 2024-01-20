NBA legendary center Dwight Howard recently took to X to express his gratitude toward Shaquille O'Neal, who praised him.

Legendary NBA centers Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard making amends was probably not on many fans' 2024 bingo cards. O'Neal has long been known to level harsh criticism at Howard, ranging from beefs about the true owner of the nickname “Superman” to who had a more dominant run with the Orlando Magic.

However, the Big Diesel recently took to Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's From the Point podcast and shouted Howard out with some rare, seemingly authentic praise for the big man.

“If I mention your name, it means I love you and respect you,” said O'Neal, per Bleacher Report on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I used to love Dwight. He did something I couldn't do. I wish I could jump that high. I love Dwight Howard. Other people don't know that. This is my first time saying that. But as a big brother, I ain't gonna let my little brother slide, because I want you to be better than me.

Now, Dwight Howard himself has responded to the apparent peace treaty from O'Neal, taking to X to caption the video from Bleacher Report with a simple emoji to tell the story.

O'Neal and Howard both shared an eerily similar career trajectory, beginning their respective careers with the Magic and leading that franchise to a Finals appearance before bolting for the Los Angeles Lakers and then bouncing around the league in their twilight years.

While they may never fully see eye to eye, it's great to see the two legends attempting to make things right.