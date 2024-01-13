Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas believes Dwight Howard, not Shaquille O'Neal, is the best player in Magic history.

The Orlando Magic have had an embarrassment over the years when it comes to the center position, including most notably having the services of legendary big men Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard during the 1990s, 2000s, and extending into the 2010s. While neither player was able to bring a championship to the Magic, there has still been a rampant debate on whether O'Neal or Howard had the better career in an Orlando uniform.

Recently, former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas took to the Nightcap Show podcast with Shannon Sharpe to weigh in on the debate.

“[Howard's] resume is just bigger than Shaq's in that jersey,” said Arenas. “The better player, of course, talent-wise, Shaq. But in that jersey, it's Dwight [Howard].”

Dwight Howard was indeed able to generate more accolades during his stint with the Magic than was O'Neal, although both were inarguably the best centers in the league during their respective tenures with the franchise. Both Howard and O'Neal were able to guide the Magic to the NBA Finals at various points, but neither were very competitive when they got there, as O'Neal's team was swept by the Houston Rockets, and Howard's iteration bowed out to the Los Angeles Lakers in five.

Similarities between the career trajectories of the two big men–most notably that they both started out with Orlando before taking their talents to the Lakers and then bouncing around the league–will likely never put an end to this debate.

The Magic are set to retire O'Neal's jersey later this season.