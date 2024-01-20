It appears that legendary NBA center Shaquille O'Neal is attempting to bury the hatchet with Dwight Howard.

Although they were both at one point the best big man of their generation, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard have not always seemed to see eye to eye. The two legendary centers shared eerily similar career trajectories, as both O'Neal and Howard got started with the Orlando Magic before departing for the Los Angeles Lakers and then bouncing around the league throughout their careers.

Over the years, O'Neal has used his TNT Inside the NBA platform to level harsh criticism at Howard, including petty feuds about who the name “Superman” really belongs to as well as critiques of Howard's perceived “softness.”

However, it appears that Shaquille O'Neal is ready to clear the air. O'Neal recently took to Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's From the Point podcast to discuss the feud and why he always respected Howard despite the animosity.

“If I mention your name, it means I love you and respect you,” said O'Neal, per Bleacher Report on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I used to love Dwight. He did something I couldn't do. I wish I could jump that high. I love Dwight Howard. Other people don't know that. This is my first time saying that. But as a big brother, I ain't gonna let my little brother slide, because I want you to be better than me. A lot of people don't understand this thing of ours, they think it's just hate. Nah, it ain't hate. I'm telling you how to get here. You know I'm here, dawg.”