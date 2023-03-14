Scoot Henderson, who is widely projected to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will not play another game in the G League this season, according to ESPN Draft Analyst Jonathan Givony.

“Scoot Henderson, projected No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, has been shut down by the G League for the remainder of Ignite’s season, a league official told ESPN,” wrote Givony on Tuesday. “Ignite is unlikely to make the playoffs and the G League feels Henderson has shown enough this season.”

The Ignite have five games left in the season; Henderson didn’t play in the team’s contest against the Texas Legends on Monday night. The Ignite are 11-16 on the season and four games back of the 8-seed with five games remaining.

It is likely that Henderson has shown enough to be the second name called after Frenchman Victor Wembanyama this June.

The 19-year-old Marietta, GA native has dealt with ankle and nasal injuries this season, as well as a concussion. He appeared in 19 games overall, averaging 16.5 points on .429 shooting, with 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds over 30.7 minutes a night.

Although Henderson hasn’t formally declared for the 2023 NBA Draft as of yet, he will almost certainly do so soon and be selected with the No. 2 overall pick.

Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama’s Metropolitans 92 squad played twice last year; although an injury largely kept him out of the second contest, he scored 28 points and added nine assists in the first game.

If he can stay healthy, Henderson figures to be an impactful rookie for whichever team selects him in June.