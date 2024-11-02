Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II recently addressed playful backlash he received for dubbing San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama the “GOAT.” During his appearance on FanDuel’s “Run It Back,” Jackson shared a lighthearted moment about the response his statement prompted across the league.

When asked by host Michelle Beadle if he still stood by his comment, Jackson, 19, laughed and explained, “Yeah, I got in trouble for that… the players across the league, they was like, ‘man stop meat riding.’” He elaborated on his prediction for Wembanyama’s future dominance, saying, “I’m looking at 10, 12 years from now when he got 30 extra pounds on him and got a nice goatee with a mustache.”

Despite his strong start in the league, Wembanyama has faced some challenges in his second NBA season after earning Rookie of the Year honors. However, his stats remain impressive; he’s currently averaging 18.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.2 blocks, and one steal per game. Wembanyama’s defensive prowess is also drawing attention, putting him in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation after narrowly missing the title last season to Rudy Gobert. The two are set to face off in a highly anticipated matchup on Saturday.

GG Jackson shares Grizzlies' playful lessons for Yuki Kawamura amid Victor Wembanyama GOAT talk

Jackson also touched on a unique team dynamic involving Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura. According to Jackson, teammates have been attempting to teach Kawamura, known for his standout passing skills, some colorful language. “They’ve been trying to teach [Yuki] curse words,” he joked.

Kawamura, a 5’8 guard who made an impact with his performance for Japan during the Olympics, joined the Grizzlies after an impressive preseason showing with 21 assists to only eight turnovers in over 73 minutes of play. Despite the hype, Kawamura has seen limited action, appearing in just four minutes across Memphis’s first six games.

GG Jackson II, currently sidelined for at least three months due to an injury, remains an enthusiastic part of the Grizzlies' locker room atmosphere. His comments not only reflect the team’s camaraderie but also underscore Wembanyama’s ongoing impact on players around the league, even those off the court.