G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson is projected to be a top-2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t fantasized about playing with the league’s current stars. Asked by reporters who he would love to play with in the NBA, Henderson says that he wants to “play with guys like [Chris Paul] and Ja [Morant].”

“I think like the duo backcourt would be crazy.”

Just like it’s never too early for front office executives and analysts to think about the upcoming NBA Draft, it’s also never too early for NBA hopefuls to imagine what their career could be like.

On top of that, a desire to play with Ja or CP3 makes plenty of sense given the electric highlights of the former and the iconic basketball IQ of the latter.

Interestingly enough, Paul could see himself traded by the Phoenix Suns if they’re serious about acquiring impending free agent Kyrie Irving. Furthermore, the San Antonio Spurs — already $24 million under the cap — are a team that could explore adding Paul in the offseason.

As the teams projected to have a top-5 pick are the Spurs, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and Orlando Magic, there is an avenue that could lead to CP3 and Scoot being teammates.

A highly athletic and capable scorer, Henderson is averaging 21.2 points, 6.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game for the Ignite this season while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from 3-point range. Even if Henderson never teams up with the aforementioned stars, he should be a delight to watch in the NBA regardless.

That being said? If there is a way to make his dreams come true, there are only a handful of teams that shouldn’t jump at the chance.