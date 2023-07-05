NBA referee Eric Lewis made a lot of buzz ahead of the 2023 NBA Finals after he allegedly had a burner account, which he used to defend his name and officiating against critics online. On Tuesday, he was on the headlines again after a video showing a referee who seems to be Lewis officiating a recreational league.

The TikTok video, which Overtime shared, showed a man who looks like Lewis refereeing at Lifetime. The video had a text written on it, saying: “Eric Lewis reffing lifetime rec league after getting fired from the NBA.”

No way Eric Lewis reffing at Lifetime 😳 (via beamstick/TT) pic.twitter.com/psjCA11Y5P — Overtime (@overtime) July 4, 2023

Of course a lot of NBA fans were talking about it. After all, Eric Lewis is a 19-year veteran when it comes to officiating NBA games. So to see him work in a recreational league was definitely surprising. A lot of people took to Twitter to share their reactions to the rather surprising development.

Eric Lewis really reffing at Lifetime bruh 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/eRtQs3uum7 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 5, 2023

The NBA heard my complaints about Eric Lewis and now he’s reffing your local rec league pic.twitter.com/2TwBIL6M5D — Pepé Silvia ⚜️ (@SlayYoung23) July 4, 2023

Eric Lewis whenever someone pulls up wearing a Lakers jersey pic.twitter.com/buN7wYxDQp — Lord Milo (@LordMilo12) July 4, 2023

For what it's worth, however, there's no confirmation if the man on the video is actually Lewis. For all we know, it could simply be someone who looks like him. It is also important to clarify that the NBA hasn't publicized any decision about Lewis' status in the NBA.

While the league did remove Lewis from officiating in the NBA Finals–which he had been working on in the previous four seasons–there wasn't any mention of firing him. The NBA also said they would be conducting an investigation on his alleged burner account, though no results have been announced.

Hopefully, we get to hear from Eric Lewis (maybe from his legitimate social media account?) and the NBA real soon.