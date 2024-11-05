The Memphis Grizzlies are making incremental gains individually and collectively but a 106-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets has to feel like a step back in several ways. Ja Morant's double-dose of 360-degree, hand-switching sensationalism was wasted even though most of the starters logged over 30 minutes. Taylor Jenkins had to tackle some tough issues after the defeat, including queries about the last play.

“We didn't make the shots like we needed to,” Jenkins offered. “Some of it was their disruptive defense, some of it was just the shots we were missing. We kind of overran some of our offensive rebounding and it led to (the Nets) having transition opportunities.”

Jenkins guided Memphis to a seven-point lead after the first quarter and looked to be a comfort zone. Everyone went cold from beyond the arc after that, finishing 8-of-30 from three-point range. The Grizzlies are bullish on Jaylen Wells but off nights happen to all rookies. Most nights those stinkers go under the radar during blowouts in either direction. Unfortunately, Wells went 3-0f-12 from the floor in a two-point game, missing all five three-pointers.

Wells told Grind City Media's Michael Wallace the lethargy was felt on offense end just five days after a 119-106 Grizzlies loss in Memphis.

“Honestly, I feel like we could have picked it up on the offensive end,” Wells shared. “I mean, we were running the offense right, getting good shots. They just weren't falling. Defensively, I don't know how much they scored last game but it was less this game. We played better defensively. Let the get downhill a bit too much. Other than that, it was just one of those days where (shots) weren't falling.”

The Grizzlies are not worried about the rookies bouncing back quickly. Both Zach Edey and Wells were upperclassmen coming out of college. The entire team needs to be more consistent and Jaren Jackson Jr. took shoulder a fair share of the blame in Brooklyn.

Grizzlies not getting worked up, yet

Ja Morant's highlight layups will be remembered, filed away for the NBA's Top 10 Lists that cap every season. The All-Star provided two different versions of a gravity-defying play the world has never seen before. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama got shut down though, proving to Jenkins there is still plenty to work on before this team should be mentioned in a true contender conversation.

Sure, anxious fans will fret. It's what players and coaches have come to expect from social media. Jackson Jr. does not believe there are any big schematic changes to be made after two losses to a likely lottery team in five days though. An increase in effort and focus would go a long way.

“We just got to play better,” Jackson Jr. stated. “We've got to be ready to beat them. At the end of the day, it's on us. Both games. I for sure have to be better. There were just lapses both ways.”