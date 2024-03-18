Jake Paul is a headline-grabbing machine unto himself, so he knows what showmanship is like as it is a characteristic that courses through his veins. Making an appearance on Thanasis Antetokounmpo's “Thanalysis” podcast, Paul revealed which NBA players he saw provided him the most entertainment value. Paul's two most prominent choices were Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Memphis Grizzlies franchise cornerstone Ja Morant.
The 27-year old YouTuber turned professional boxer expressed his admiration of Doncic's killer instinct on the hardwood and Morant's highlight-reel athleticism that keeps fans on their toes in anticipation of his next posterization victim.
“Watching Luka because I like when he talks s**t to the people in the crowd. He's like f**king pointing at like a mom who said he was going to miss. He's like, ‘F**k yeah!' That's the type of s**t I like,” Paul said. “Ja Morant, just him dunking.”
Jake Paul on his most entertaining NBA players to watch 👀
🔹 LaMelo Ball
🔹 Metta World Peace
🔹 Draymond Green
🔹 Ja Morant
🔹 Luka Doncic
Indeed, Luka Doncic and Ja Morant are among today's young stars with the biggest fanbases. The Mavericks star makes the game look so easy, as he dismantles the opposition thoroughly with his complete control of the game, while the Grizzlies star, despite being mired in controversy in recent years, is still must-see television for his highlight reel potential on any given night.
But beyond the joy these two give Jake Paul when he watches the best basketball teams in the world duke it out, the polarizing boxer, who is set to face against the iconic Mike Tyson on July 20, is always on the lookout for the potential for teams to engage in fisticuffs – hence making him a fan of Draymond Green and Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest).
“Ron Artest, Draymond Green, I like when people get into fights. That should be a part of sports,” Paul added. “Just a little bit [of fighting is what I like]. Like some elbows.”
Receiving a special mention from Jake Paul is LaMelo Ball as well, although Ball hasn't played much as of late for the Charlotte Hornets due to a plethora of injury woes. Paul may be more comfortable with the gloves on than with the ball in his hands, but he certainly knows what makes for enthralling entertainment.