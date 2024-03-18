Mike Tyson has received a serious warning about the potential risks of brain damage as he prepares for his upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul this summer, reported by Mirror.
The legendary ‘Iron Mike' is set to make his return to the ring after a hiatus of over three years to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul on July 20 in Texas. With Tyson being 30 years older than Paul, concerns have been raised about the safety of the bout, especially considering that neither fighter will be wearing headgear.
Dr. Stephen Hughes, a senior lecturer in medicine at Anglia Ruskin University, highlighted the potential dangers Tyson may face, particularly due to his history of alcoholism. He explained that the shearing forces experienced during boxing matches could lead to tearing of veins in the brain, resulting in conditions such as subdural hematoma, which can have devastating effects, including loss of consciousness and neurological disability.
“In older people, the brain tends to lose volume. This lengthens the bridging veins and makes them more vulnerable to rupture. Alcoholism is known to accelerate brain shrinkage, and it appears that Tyson has this as a past risk factor. Shearing forces on the brain cause injury to neurons (brain cells).” Stephen explained.
While the fight between Paul and Tyson is aimed to be an officially sanctioned professional bout, the final decision lies with the Texas Commission, which will assess the safety implications. Paul, whose record stands at 9-1, expressed his excitement about the upcoming challenge, reflecting on his journey from viral fame to stepping into the ring with Tyson himself.
The fight holds significant interest for boxing fans, given Tyson's status as one of the greatest heavyweight champions in history and Paul's meteoric rise in the sport since transitioning from YouTube stardom. However, concerns about the potential health risks involved underscore the need for thorough consideration and precautionary measures ahead of the highly anticipated showdown.