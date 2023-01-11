Jamal Crawford still couldn’t believe that he fell for Shaquille O’Neal’s prank during his debut on NBA on TNT.

For those who missed it, Crawford got a popcorn shower courtesy of Shaq as he joined the NBA on TNT crew on Monday. The unsuspecting Crawford was given hints early on when he was asked about how he plans to deal with O’Neal on the show.

Crawford answered that he doesn’t think Shaq will do anything that will put them in danger since he has a “good heart.” At that point, O’Neal told Crawford to look him in the eye as he asked if he’s afraid of him, but little did the former NBA point guard know that it was a set-up to surprise him with the popcorn shower.

For what it’s worth, even their co-host in Candace Parker was unaware of the prank and didn’t expect it as she got some popcorn on her side, being seated beside Crawford.

As the video went viral, Crawford couldn’t help but call out Shaq for his epic welcome.

We can’t blame Jamal Crawford for that reaction, though. After all, it’s like he’s back to his rookie year in the NBA again. Shaquille O’Neal did a perfect job reminding Crawford of that with his use of popcorn.

Here’s to hoping that Crawford wasn’t tasked to clean that up, though. That would have been absolutely annoying if he did!