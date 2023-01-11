Jamal Crawford officially made his NBA on TNT debut on Tuesday as the newest addition to the star-studded TNT crew. The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner joins Shaq, Candace Parker, and host Adam Lefkoe on the Tuesday iterations of TNT’s NBA coverage.

One of the biggest questions Crawford faced on his first day on the job was how he intends to deal with Shaquille O’Neal and the latter’s notorious reputation. According to Crawford, he isn’t sweating it one bit:

“I do, I do,” Crawford responded when asked if he felt he was prepared to deal with O’Neal. “Shaq is all of the things (but) he has a good heart. So at the end of the day, he’ll make sure we’re alright.”

Shaq then asked Crawford straight up if he was afraid of him. It turned a bit awkward as O’Neal demanded that Crawford look him in the eye. As it turns out, the Hall of Fame big man was merely setting up an epic welcome prank for his new co-host:

Crawford looked like a deer caught in headlines as he tried to make sense of what O’Neal was trying to tell him. He was then in complete shock the moment the first popcorn hit his head. Crawford took it in stride, though, and he quickly accepted the fact that this was part of his initiation as the newest TNT crew member.

Jamal Crawford replaces NBA icon Dwyane Wade on the show, with the latter opting to focus on his other ventures.