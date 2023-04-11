A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Although he’s not the favorite to win the MVP award in the 2022-23 NBA season, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is currently the top chalk to take home the NBA Finals MVP honor, based on FanDuel odds.

The two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a price of +270 to win the prestigious Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award this season. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise though. After all, Antetokounmpo is unquestionably the best player on the overall No. 1 team in the league after the regular season. The Bucks finished the regular season with a league-best 58-24 record.

Meanwhile, other top contenders to win the 2023 NBA Finals award are Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics who has a +500 label, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns (+700), Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76er s(+1100), and Nikola Jokic (+1300). Giannis Antetokounmpo has also won this award before when he led the Bucks to the top of the NBA world in 2021 by coming back from a 2-0 NBA Finals series deficit against the Suns.

Durant is also interestingly one of three players with the shortest odds to win the NBA Finals MVP at the moment even though the Suns are No. 4 in the Western Conference standings after the conclusion of the regular season. His addition to an already-stacked Suns roster has definitely made Phoenix a much scarier bunch to face in the playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the regular season with averages of 31.1 points per game on 55.3 percent shooting from the field to go with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest.