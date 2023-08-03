John Wall has been working hard to get back into the league. The NBA has been working hard to get back on a roster after his stint with the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-led Los Angeles Clippers. His statistics are still of use as he put up 11.35 points on a decent 40.8% field goal shooting. However, a lot of speculations have been going around that he is about the exit the NBA. Notably, he has been linked with LBA's Olimpia Milano.

The former Clippers player was not at all pleased with the rumors going around. He has been doing a lot to attract scouts and front offices. John Wall even set up a workout to prove that he has a lot of juice left in the tank. However, he finally snapped when the Olimpia Milano reports surfaced online. Wall confronted the news and it did not end well for the rumor spreaders. He outlined his frustration in a Twitter post.

“Where Do Y'all Get Ur Info from? False News!!” the NBA star wrote.

"Where Do Y'all Get Ur Info from? False News!!" John Wall shuts down a report that he's been talking with an Italian basketball club called Armani Milan 👀 pic.twitter.com/Yh3GKoHabf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 3, 2023

Wall all but confirmed that he has not been talking to the LBA Italian team. Moreover, his hunt for an NBA roster spot is still ongoing. He has even reportedly attracted interest from the Boston Celtics and other franchises who need a veteran presence in their roster. A lot can happen during the offseason such that his NBA journey does not wrap up too early.

Will John Wall pull it off and stay in the league for another season?