In his prime, John Wall was one of the best point guards in the entire league. Between his skills as an on-ball defender and abilities to push the pace of play with his speed, Wall was the face of the Washington Wizards for quite some time.

Then injuries began to derail his career, as he had left knee surgery in 2018, followed by season-ending left heel surgery early on during the 2018-19 season. After developing an infection from this surgery, the All-Star guard then suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon after he fell in his home. That was the end of Wall’s time with Washington, as he was traded to the Houston Rockets and then spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers this past season before being waived.

Nothing has been the same for the 32-year-old guard since his major left leg injuries and he is just looking for another chance to play basketball again. After holding a workout for teams this offseason, Wall is reportedly negotiating a new contract to go overseas and play for Olimpia Milano in Italy, according to BasketNews.

Not really drawing the interest of any NBA teams right now, it appears as if Wall will have a chance to attempt a comeback in Europe against many other highly competitive talents. Former NBA big man Nicolo Melli and former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Pangos are amongst those who played with Olimpia Milano this past season. Denver Nuggets 2022 second-round pick Ismael Kamagate is also on their roster.

Should Wall come to an agreement to join the Italian club, he will become the latest NBA All-Star to join the EuroLeague, as four-time All-Star Kemba Walker recently came to an agreement with AS Monaco Basket in France’s LNB Pro A league.

Over the span of 11 seasons he played in with the Wizards, Rockets and Clippers, Wall started in 604 out of 647 games, averaging 18.7 points and 8.9 assists per game. For his career, he’s shot 43.0 percent from the floor and 32.2 percent from three-point range.