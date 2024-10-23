The Minnesota Timberwolves made a bold move this offseason, trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and Keita Bates-Diop. The decision, which followed their first Western Conference Finals appearance in over 20 years, has already drawn criticism from former NBA player JR Smith, who voiced concerns about the trade's impact on Anthony Edwards.

“Bro, they literally just killed Ant momentum with that trade,” Smith said on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to Edwards, the Timberwolves' rising star.

The Timberwolves, who opened their season with a 110-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, struggled to find their rhythm with the new-look lineup. Edwards led Minnesota with 27 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Randle contributed 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists. DiVincenzo added 10 points and two steals off the bench. Despite these efforts, Minnesota fell behind by as much as 19 points early in the game and couldn’t recover.

Smith expanded on his concerns later, highlighting the potential mismatch between Edwards and Randle's playing styles. “That’s obvious… just like spacing and needing the ball. No knock to Randle cause he’s really good but his game doesn’t fit with Ant and the dynamic of what got them going last season,” Smith wrote. “I watch from a player perspective you watch as a fan. It’s a little confusing but it’s a difference.”

The Timberwolves’ trade marked a significant shift following their success last season, with Towns and Edwards playing key roles in their deep playoff run. Now, Minnesota faces the challenge of integrating Randle and DiVincenzo into a system that was built around Edwards’ athleticism and Towns' versatility.

Smith’s comments reflect growing concerns over how these changes may impact Edwards’ development and the team’s overall chemistry. With this early-season loss to the Lakers, the Timberwolves have yet to prove that the trade will pay off as they look to build on last year’s playoff success.

Anthony Edwards remains the focal point for Minnesota, but as Smith pointed out, the team will need to find a balance that allows him to continue growing as the franchise's leader.