The Orlando Magic made waves on social media when they announced that Kai Sotto would be joining the team for when they compete in the 2023 NBA Summer League in Vegas. The Magic also featured Sotto heavily on their social media accounts, teasing perhaps what could be a heavy involvement for the 21-year old big man out of the Philippines.

However, the Magic have already played three games in Vegas and Sotto, despite all the social media hype, has played a grand total of zero minutes for the team. This, in fact, has already sparked considerable vitriol on social media, as the rabid Filipino fanbase continues to clamor for Sotto to play at least a few minutes.

But Kai Sotto's fortunes may be due for a change soon enough. According to Homer Sayson of SPIN.ph, Sotto “will definitely play” when the Magic take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

BREAKING NEWS: The Orlando Magic just told me that Kai Sotto (behind me stretching with the team) will definitely play tomorrow versus the Blazers. But there is still a good chance he sees action against the Knicks today. Read more @spinph pic.twitter.com/Hf1o6vPsRz — Homer Sayson (@HomerSayson) July 12, 2023

With a golden opportunity in front of him, it'll be interesting to see how Kai Sotto fares against arguably the toughest level of opposition he'll be facing yet in his brief career. The Blazers will be boasting a very athletic frontline of Ibou Badji, Jabari Walker, and Duop Reath. Sotto, in particular, will be very familiar with Reath, having played against him in the National Basketball League in Australia.

It's not quite clear at the moment just how many minutes Sotto will be playing on Thursday night. One thing's for sure. Every Filipino basketball fan will be tuning in for when Sotto makes his Summer League debut for the Magic.

The Magic will be facing the Blazers for the fourth game of their Vegas Summer League campaign at 9:00 PM E.T. (9:00 AM, Philippine time).