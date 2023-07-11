For two straight games, the Orlando Magic's social media channels have been flooded with angry comments from Filipino basketball fans for the sole reason that Kai Sotto has been not used at all so far in their NBA Summer League campaign.

With Orlando parading a lineup that only consists of two players listed as center, Sotto and Robert Baker II, many Filipino fans thought the seven-foot-three former G-League Ignite player would get some playing time in the Summer League in what could be his last chance to fulfill that NBA dream.

Instead, Sotto got two straight DNP's from coach Dylan Murphy — not even a single “garbage time” second — in the Magic's losing efforts to the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers, as Murphy opted to start DJ Wilson, a power forward, at the center position and play Baker off the bench.

The “outrage” was even heard inside the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas as the Filipino fans shouted “We want Kai Sotto!” during the Orlando – Indiana game.

But clearing some air about the benching, Murphy, as he told Spin.PH and Sports on Air contributor Homer Sayson, said that he discussed the DNP with Sotto prior to the game.

“[I'm] always communicating with him ahead of time,” Murphy said.

However, the coach assured Kai Sotto fans, “Everyone's gonna get an opportunity.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Magic will next face the New York Knicks on Wednesday night in a battle between winless teams.

Fans can only hope that Sotto will finally get to play against New York.

However, in an interview by NBA Philippines, he said that he's trusting what Murphy has in store.

“[I've] been enjoying the process,” Kai Sotto said. “I'll be ready whenever they call my name.”