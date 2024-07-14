Kevin Durant and Team USA are headed to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to take on Australia this coming Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET. Coach Steve Kerr's team has made headlines for its exorbitant salaries in recent days, as well as its solid performance in an exhibition win over Team Canada in preparation for the Summer Olympics later this month.

On Saturday, sharpshooter Kevin Durant's thoughts on teammate LeBron James were finally revealed. The elder James was voted best player on the Olympic team at the ripe age of 39. Now, Durant is speaking out on what makes James so special.

Durant Spills Beans on LeBron's Olympics Status

Kevin Durant spoke glowingly about the enthusiasm and energy Lebron James has and said that it's something that's more noticeable the more time he spends around the Lakers superstar.

He said that the more time he spends around LeBron James the more he realizes why some people consider him the best player to ever play the game.

Durant Comments Hint At Big Olympic Performance

LeBron James was not the focal point of Team USA's offense in Olympics exhibition Game One against Canada as that distinction went to Anthony Edwards, the rising young Minnesota Timberwolves star who scored 13 points to lead Team USA.

James stuffed the stat sheet with a solid all-around game that had fans thinking he could play a point forward type of role for Team USA going forward. At 39 years old, James appears to have found the fountain of youth. He beat out Edwards to be selected as the team's most respected and most talented player and now he's on a mission to prove he can still lead a team to a championship.

Durant's comments will continue to loom large when the Olympics begin for LeBron James, Steve Kerr, Kevin Durant and the rest of Team USA. Coach Kerr has the ability to mold his players into pass-first guys who get quality shots. Kevin Durant missed practice recently but should be good to go by the time Game Two rolls around.

While LeBron James won't be mistaken for Kevin Durant on the Splash Brothers Warriors anytime soon, he has the skillset to thrive in a team first offense and always seems to knock down the easy shots.

James and Team USA will be must-see TV when the games start later this month, and Durant knows first-hand what the Lakers superstar brings to the table.