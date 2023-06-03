NBA icon Kevin Garnett loves the current NBA Finals match-up between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat for a variety of reasons. One, he's hyped that it's no longer about the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Second, more and more players are stepping up and it's now a battle between two complete teams.

Garnett shared as much in the latest episode of his KG Certified podcast with fellow Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce. While the two had some disagreements on the status of both teams–with Pierce firm on his belief that the Nuggets and Heat are not the best teams in the NBA despite being in the Finals–Garnett is convinced that the showdown couldn't get any better.

The 47-year-old former NBA All-Star really likes how deep both sides are and that they are not reliant on their top dogs like Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler to win.

“That's what I love about this Finals. It ain't no more [LeBron], [Kevin Durant] go at. It ain't no star against star. Lord this is about this [Nuggets'] seven, eight, nine against Miami's seven, eight, nine,” Garnett passionately explained, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

While the casuals likely hate that none of the big-name players made it to the NBA Finals, Kevin Garnett certainly makes a good point in his assessment of the Nuggets-Heat series. We have two of the most well-coached and balanced teams in the league, and to watch them go at it in a seven-game series for the chance to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy is definitely a sight to behold.

It might take a die-hard basketball fan to appreciate the Nuggets-Heat game, but as Garnett hinted, the casuals are missing a lot not tuning in to the contest.