Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey isn't buying the boring narrative that critics are throwing at the Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat NBA Finals series. He just doesn't see what's not to like in a game between two hungry teams that are going all-out for the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

After Game 1 of the NBA Finals ended in a Nuggets blowout of the Heat, 104-93, many were quick to criticize the showdown. Not only did it lack flare for a lot of viewers, but the fact that some of the more prominent names in the league weren't in the Finals didn't help at all in promoting the match-up.

Giddey, nonetheless, hit back at those talks and highlighted that only “casuals” would find the series boring. But for basketball purists and true fans of the game, it hard not to appreciate the kind of basketball that the two teams play.

only to casuals https://t.co/GuEnSH2q6E — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) June 2, 2023

True enough, as Josh Giddey hinted, basketball is more than just about monster dunks, insane long-range triples and explosive plays. Those are the type of stuff that normal fans want to see, but for others, playing intense and high-IQ basketball is way better and not boring at all.

For what it's worth, however, Giddey and the rest of the NBA cannot deny the fact that the league needs to be able to cater to the casual fans as well.

As reported previously, the Nuggets-Heat series is the first time in 18 years that the NBA Finals wouldn't be feature a player that is in the Top 10 jersey sales of the season. That means that while Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler have really been popular in the playoffs, it doesn't necessarily equate to more interest in them.

Hopefully, both the Nuggets and Heat play a more tightly contested series that could draw the attention of even the casuals.