The NBA has announced several changes to the schedule due to LA wildfires resulting in Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers games being postponed recently.

In addition to two games being rescheduled because of the Los Angeles wildfires, along with a matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets due to weather conditions in Atlanta, the NBA has also altered when six other games will be played in order for every team to play their full 82-game schedule with appropriate time given for rest.

The Clippers are seeing the biggest adjustments made to their schedule, as a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, which was supposed to be played on Jan. 11, will now be made up on Mar. 16 in LA. Originally scheduled to play the Washington Wizards that day, the Clippers will now play the Wizards on Jan. 23 instead.

LA was supposed to host the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 21 but will now play this game on Jan. 20 instead due to their game against the Wizards being moved to a back-to-back scenario with their matchup against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23.

Another Clippers game against the Utah Jazz, which was scheduled for Mar. 19, is now being moved to Feb. 13 before the All-Star break.

For the Lakers, the NBA has updated two games on their schedule, the first being their game against Charlotte, which was postponed on Jan. 9. This game will now be made up on Feb. 19 in Los Angeles after the All-Star break. Additionally, the Lakers will now host the Jazz on Feb. 10 instead of Feb. 11.

The makeup game for the Rockets and Hawks will take place in Atlanta on Jan. 28, a game that was postponed due to inclement weather on Jan. 11.

One final schedule change was announced by the league on Wednesday, as the Wizards and Jazz will reschedule their Jan. 23 meeting to Mar. 19 in order to balance out the schedule with the LA-based teams.

It was revealed by the NBA that the date for the Spurs-Lakers game, which was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 11, will be announced at a later time.

Both the Lakers and Clippers were hit hard by the wildfires in Los Angeles. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard left the team to help his family in the area, and Lakers head coach JJ Redick lost his home due to the tragic events.

Recently, Anthony Davis said that he is going to work with the Lakers in order to get the first responders in LA to an upcoming game so they can be honored.

Continue to keep everyone impacted by the LA wildfires in your thoughts and prayers, and if you are able to, please consider donating to the American Red Cross for their relief efforts or visit NBAcares.com to see how you can help in the wildfire relief efforts.