The James Harden-Philadelphia 76ers drama has been the primary talking point in the NBA ever since Harden called out Daryl Morey. Harden's future with the Sixers is certainly in doubt, as a trade is expected to come to fruition. However, will there be any punishment for anything that's taken place between the Sixers and Harden?

According to NBA insider Marc Stein (via The Stein Line), the NBA hasn't addressed whether or not there will be another investigation into the situation. Stein, however, believes a second investigation isn't out of the question.

But why would an investigation even be necessary? It all depends on what really happened behind-the-scenes. Philadelphia could face a possible punishment if they made a specific contractual promise to James Harden. It should be noted that Stein doesn't envision Harden facing any discipline for his comments about Morey.

There's no question that the situation is far from ideal for the Sixers. Philadelphia has its sights set on winning an NBA championship. The team expected Harden and Joel Embiid to lead the charge. That obviously appears to be unlikely now given Harden's stance on not playing for Morey. The drama has even led to speculation about Joel Embiid's future, with rumors stating a trade request could be made at some point down the road.

Again, at the moment nothing is completely certain. Philadelphia must be prepared for the possibility of an NBA investigation though.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on James Harden and the Sixers as they are made available.