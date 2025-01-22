ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are both red-hot entering this matchup. The Bucks have had a better season, but the Pelicans finally found their groove. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Pelicans prediction and pick.

The Bucks started the season slowly but are now one of the best teams in the NBA, and they sit with a record of 24-17. The Bucks go as Giannis Antetokounmpo goes, and Damian Lillard is still dominant, making this an amazing duo. They can win big in this game against the Pelicans because they are arguably the hottest team in the NBA. This would be a big win for the Bucks on the road.

The Pelicans have talent and could have been a wildcard in the Western Conference, but their season has been uneven, and they have a 12-32 record. They had so much potential this year, but injuries have derailed their season. Zion Williamson is expected to be available and will be a huge help next to CJ McCollum, but Brandon Ingram is still unavailable due to injury.

Here are the Bucks-Pelicans NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Pelicans Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -330

New Orleans Pelicans: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +265

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Pelicans

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Why the Bucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bucks' offense has had a solid season entering this matchup. They are 12th in scoring at 114 points per game, sixth in field-goal percentage at 48.3% from the field, and second in three-point shooting at 38.8% from behind the arc. Five Bucks are averaging more than double digits, and Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the best player on the roster, scoring 31.5 points per game. Damian Lillard also leads the team in assists with 7.1 per game.

This team follows Antetokounmpo's lead, and with Damian Lillard, they are one of the best duos in the NBA. This offense has balance, but those two are the big keys. This offense should be able to score easily on a Pelicans defense that has struggled this season, even though they have been playing better recently.

The Bucks' defense has gotten much better as the season has progressed. They are ninth in points allowed at 111.1 points per game, third in field-goal percentage at 45.1% from the field, and 10th in three-point percentage at 35.5% from behind the arc. They have one of the best front lines in the NBA with Brook Lopez, Antetokounmpo, and Bobby Portis. Antetokounmpo leads the team in rebounding with 12 per game, while Lopez leads in blocks with 1.9 per game.

Then, with on-ball defense, two players are averaging at least one steal, with Lillard leading the team with 1.3 per game. The Bucks have been one of the better defenses in the NBA, especially recently, and they should have a big advantage on paper against the Pelicans on offense, despite how well they are playing right now.

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelican's offense has struggled but has been much better recently. They are 24th in scoring, at 109.2 points per game, 27th in field goal percentage, at 44.3% from the field, and 23rd in three-point shooting, at 34.4% from behind the arc. Eight Pelican players average over double digits in scoring, and CJ McCollum leads the team with 22.4 points per game. Dejounte Murray leads the team in assists at 7.7 per game.

Even though Brandon Ingram is injured in this game, CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson make this offense go. The Pelicans have many options and some balance on offense, even without Brandon Ingram. They should score in this game because they have been playing much better recently, but this is still a tough matchup based on how well Milwaukee is playing on defense.

The Pelicans' defense has struggled this year. They are 25th in points per game, at 117.2, 28th in field goal percentage, at 48%, and 16th in three-point percentage defense, at 36.1%.

Yves Missi and Zion Williamson are tied for the team lead in rebounds with 8.2 per game. Missi leads the team in blocks with 1.4 per game, and Williamson is second with 1.2 per game. Finally, seven players average at least one steal, with Dejounte Murray leading the team with 2.2 per game.

This defense has had so much potential but has fallen off a cliff. This is also a bad matchup against the Bucks due to how well the Bucks have played on offense as a unit.

Final Bucks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are the better team and not as beat up. The Pelicans are missing Ingram, and Williamson is still not 100%. The Bucks should win and cover. Giannis and Lillard will score easily against the Pelicans, and they should be the team that stops New Orleans on their hot streak, even on the road.

Final Bucks-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -8.5 (-110)