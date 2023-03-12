Bronny James is climbing up the rankings in his recruiting class, but that does not mean he has received ultimate respect from everyone, as he was on the second team for the CIF Southern Section Gold Coast League, according to Fred J. Robledo of Southern California Newspaper Group.

The first team included two other players in his class in Dustry Stromer and Caleb Foster. Bronny James is currently the 33rd-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, with Caleb Foster being ranked 17th and Dusty Stromer ranked 39th, all according to 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Bronny James also has two teammates included on the first and second teams combined. Ashton Hardaway, the 101st-ranked prospect in the 2023 class according to 247Sports, made the first team, which is interesting considering how much farther down the list he is ranked in comparison to James. Ashton Hardaway is signed to Memphis.

Isaiah Elohim is another one of Bronny James’ teammates, and he is the 13th-ranked prospect in the 2024 class according to 247Sports. He made the second team. Isaiah Elohim is not committed to a school.

With Bronny James being a McDonald’s All-American and playing for Team USA at Nike Hoop Summit, it comes as a surprise to some that he is not on the first team. It would be interesting to see what Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James thinks.

Many believe that LeBron James plans on playing with his son when he gets to the NBA, which could be for the 2024-25 season, after Bronny James plays one season in college or goes the professional path. It will be something for the Lakers and other NBA teams to consider.

Bronny James has not made a decision on that so far. He is reportedly considering Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to Jacob Polacheck of ZagsBlog.