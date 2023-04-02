There won’t be a repeat of the chaotic summer of 2016 in NBA free agency. With the league signing a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement Friday night, a major change was made regarding the future of the salary cap.

The NBA and NBPA agreed to a salary cap smoothing of up to 10 percent through the new CBA, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. This means there will not be a huge spike in the cap similar to the one we saw for the 2016 offseason following the league’s new media rights deal. Rather, the revenue made via the deal will be spread out across the seven-year deal.

The next media rights deal is set to start in 2025. When the current one began, the NBA saw a record 32 percent increase in the salary cap. The cap was set at $94.1 million in 2016, a massive change from the $70 million cap in 2015.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Free agency in 2016 brought a ton of massive moves and deals, most notably Kevin Durant’s move to the Golden State Warriors. Durant’s $26.5 million salary for the 2016-17 season covered more than the $24.1 million increase in the cap, but there’s no way the Warriors would have been able to give Durant that money had it not been for the spike.

While this move may not guarantee the end of “superteams,” it should create some more parity in the league. Perhaps this gives players more incentive to stay with their current teams, especially in smaller markets.

Unless some stars take significant pay cuts to team up with other superstars, it appears the “superteam” era in the NBA may be coming to an end.