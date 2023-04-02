Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Lamont Butler scored just nine points for San Diego State Basketball in their Final Four showdown with Florida Atlantic. However, two of those are the most important, so much so that even the likes of De’Aaron Fox and several other NBA stars are left in awe.

Butler drained the game-winning jumper for the Aztecs as they completed their comeback against the Owls and secured a narrow 72-71 win. With less than 10 seconds remaining in the game and San Diego State trailing Florida Atlantic 71-70, Brian Dutcher’s men had one last shot to win the contest. Butler proceeded to bring the ball to their side of the court and then took matters into his own hands, using his dribbling to create some separation from his defender before hitting the game-winner.

IT'S A SAN DIEGO STATE MIRACLE 😱 Lamont Butler drains the CLUTCH bucket for the Aztecs to move on to the NCAA Finals!pic.twitter.com/AGMdt2dBFj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 2, 2023

Of course it sent the whole basketball world into a frenzy, with several NBA players unable to hold back in expressing their disbelief over what happened.

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox was among the first players to react, tweeting “Big time f***ing shot Lamont!”

Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield could only say “Wow,” while Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn exclaimed “LAMONT MF BUTLER!!!”

Here are other reactions on Butler’s epic shot from around NBA Twitter:

OMGGG — Trendon Watford (@trendonw) April 2, 2023

Gotta run the shot clock all the way down — ️Jacob Evans III (@JacobEvans_1) April 2, 2023

GAME — Michael Carter-Willi (@mcarterwilliams) April 2, 2023

Matt Bradley led the way for San Diego State basketball in the Final Four win, finishing with 21 points on top of six rebounds and two assists. However, we can all say that Lamont Butler is the hero of the contest. He had two rebounds and three dimes on top of his nine points.

As for Florida Atlantic, they deserved credit for putting up a great fight. They were just a second away from title contention, but in the end, the Aztecs wanted it more.