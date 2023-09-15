Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has some high praise for former sixth men Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford. Turner recently stopped by the Run Your Race podcast to discuss a variety of things, and one of the topics discussed was whether or not he sees Williams and Crawford as Hall-of-Famers.

“For what they've done culturally, yes,” said Turner. “But in the business of this league, for what they've done, they've never gotten the recognition they deserve… for the casual fan, and for the people who are actually on that committee, I don't think they'll give them the flowers they deserve.”

It's easy to see where Myles Turner is coming from. Both Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford came to be known as some of the best bench scorers in league history during their respective NBA tenures. The players won three Sixth Man Of The Year awards apiece and provided invaluable scoring off the bench for the wide array of contenders they played for.

The similarities between the two stars did not end there. Both Williams and Crawford spent long tenures with the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers, helping both franchises on playoff runs in the process.

Williams recently announced his retirement from the NBA earlier this offseason, having spent the final years of his career during his second stint with Atlanta. Crawford, meanwhile, announced his retirement in 2022 after spending the final season of his career with the Brooklyn Nets.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Hall of Fame Committee sees the two bench scorer extraordinaires as worthy of a spot in Springfield. However, from a pure basketball perspective, few were better at putting the ball in the bucket than these two.