It's still unclear where Patrick Beverley will be playing next season as free agency fast approaches. Whether he returns to the Chicago Bulls or signs elsewhere on the open market, though, one thing is for sure about the hard-nosed, defense-first guard: He won't be letting rookies off easy.

Beverley sent a message to the 2023 NBA Draft class on Twitter Saturday morning, both warmly welcoming them to the league while warning them what's coming once the 2023-24 season tips off come mid-October.

“Draftees enjoy this time. Be Present But in a couple months on Yal a**”

Typical Beverley.

Who could forget his self-created rivalry with rookie Lonzo Ball before the latter's highly anticipated debut with the Los Angeles Lakers several years ago? Beverley hounded Ball from tipoff to final buzzer of the 2017 season opener, helping the LA Clippers to a blowout win over their cross-arena rivals as the No. 2 overall pick of the draft struggled to three points, four assists and two turnovers on 1-of-6 shooting.

Could a similar fate await this year's rookie class? Beverley, now 34, isn't quite the defender he was nearly six years ago, and will likely come off the bench next season no matter where he signs. The antagonistic bravado that's made him a league fixture after going undrafted and beginning his professional career overseas, though, certainly hasn't gone anywhere.

Beware, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Anthony Black and other first-year playmakers. Beverley may be offering a smiling welcome now, but it'll soon change to an ultra-competitive snarl on the court.