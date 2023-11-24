Former NBA star Serge Ibaka believes that it is more difficult to play defense in Europe than in the association.

Former NBA player and current German Basketball Bundesliga Bayern Munich star Serge Ibaka has some thoughts on the difference between playing in the NBA and Europe. Over the course of his NBA career, Ibaka established himself as a perennial All-Defensive team finalist as well as developing an impressive offensive repertoire throughout his years in the association; however, it seems his time with Bayern Munich has given him a new perspective on the different styles of basketball that are played around the globe.

Recently, Ibaka got one hundred percent candid on what he perceives the differences between the NBA and Europe to be.

“Sometimes in the NBA, you can rest a bit on defense because one guy is going one on one,” said Ibaka, per BasketNews on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Here, it's not like that. You have to be involved.”

Although his point may be true, Serge Ibaka was never one to take many breaks on defense in the NBA. During his career, which included stops with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, and an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, Ibaka cemented his status as one of the best-shot blockers in the league, garnering the predictable but effective nickname of “Iblocka.”

While the talent level in the Euroleague may not quite reach the levels of what is seen in the NBA, there is something to be said about how team-oriented basketball can often be tougher to defend than players continually playing in isolation, regardless of how great they may be.