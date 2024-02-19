The NBA All-Star Game is not what is used to be.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game saw records be shattered as the league's best gathered in Indianapolis for the NBA's midseason exhibition. It's turned more into a Harlem Globetrotters tryout than an actual basketball game though with current and former players criticizing the way the game is played.

NBA insider Shams Charania spoke about the players' post-game reactions and what possible changes the NBA can make on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.

“All the players said it after the game, something needs to change,” Charania said. “I think there needs to be some level of incentive on the game. I don't know if you go with the baseball model with East vs. West, whoever wins gets home-court advantage in the Finals. I think guys would play hard for home-court advantage.”

The baseball model that Charania eluded to was implemented by the MLB from 2003-2016. Whichever team represented the winning league in the All-Star game earned home-field advantage for that year's World Series. For what it's worth, nine of the 14 World Series played under those circumstances were won by the team with home-field advantage.

The NBA went back to the Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format this year after six seasons of having a draft with two team captains. If the league is to keep the conference matchup for the All-Star game, perhaps putting an NBA Finals incentive on it will help the game's competition.

Sunday's game marked the first time a team scored 200 points with the Eastern Conference emerging victorious, 211-186. It was also the highest-scoring NBA All-Star Game.

When it comes down to it, the simplest thing would be for the players to try harder and treat it like any other NBA game. The All-Stars want bigger incentives to make that happen though and the NBA will have to go back to the drawing board to bring more eyes to its midseason spectacle.