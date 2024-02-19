Stephen A. Smith proposes that the NBA end All-Star weekend after last night's effort in the All-Star game.

Add Stephen A. Smith to the group of NBA fans and prognosticators who are disgusted at the effort shown during last night's NBA All-Star Game. The Eastern Conference All-Stars won 211-186, leaving fans apoplectic about what has become of a once celebrated and hyped event featuring the NBA's greatest stars.

.@stephenasmith thinks the NBA should get rid of the Skills Competition, Slam Dunk Competition and the All-Star Game: “What transpired last night was an absolute travesty.” pic.twitter.com/TXLUB8RvPm — First Take (@FirstTake) February 19, 2024

Shannon Sharpe joined Smith in the opening segment of First Take, which opened with critique of the effort displayed in the All-Star Game. Smith said that the NBA should do away with the whole event after host Molly Qerim asked if the game was fixable.

“No, not as presently constructed,” he immediately answered. “Shannon Sharpe, I'm of this mindset right now. They need to do away with All-Star Weekend. Just get rid of it.”

Sharpe was aghast, responding, “The whole weekend?”

Smith then went on to discuss his broader criticisms, spotlighting the skills competition, the dunk contest and the game itself. “Let me start with the All-Star game. Ladies and gentlemen, what transpired last night was an absolute travesty. Nearly 400 points were scored. No defense, no effort whatsoever. This is the ultimate indictment against the NBA stars who show up on NBA All-Star Weekend. You play harder in the summer league when you're training. That's all anybody's asking. We all know that when you're playing in the summertime and stuff like that, ain't nobody trying to get hurt. But you still give one another effort because you're working on your game. You can give the fans at least that.

He continued, “Nobody's asking you to compete like you're going up against the playoffs or even a regular season game. But when you are working out at summertime, Shannon, you know this, okay? You see guys giving effort in the summertime. That's all I'm saying. To that degree. That is not hard. The fact that you will go out there and flagrantly show such a lack of effort on the defensive side of the ball in any capacity is..it's just a travesty.”

The NBA is unlikely to scrap the entire All-Star Weekend, yet Smith raises valid concerns about the level of intensity exhibited by the All-Stars.