Shaquille O’Neal has once again stirred the pot in his ongoing feud with Dwight Howard, responding to a public challenge with characteristic flair and humor. Howard, a former NBA All-Star, issued the challenge on X, formerly known as Twitter, after Friday’s Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Netflix-hosted fight, which saw Paul defeat Tyson by decision in the 12th round.

On Monday, O’Neal took to X with a sharp reply:

“Gotta have more than one ring to get in the ring with me, I'll stick with a real champion like @RobGronkowski, and you can have the Superman belt, all yours buddy.”

The exchange escalated further during Tuesday’s Inside the NBA on TNT, where O’Neal addressed the challenge again, saying, “I only fight people in the Top 75.” His comment referenced the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, from which Howard was notably absent.

Co-host Charles Barkley weighed in, adding his belief that Howard should be included in the Top 75, a sentiment many NBA fans and analysts have debated since the list’s release.

Dwight Howard's decorated career and ongoing feud with Shaquille O'Neal fuel latest exchange

Howard, who spent 18 seasons in the NBA, had an illustrious career marked by averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 58.7% from the field. The center earned eight All-Star selections, seven All-NBA nods, five All-Defensive team honors, and three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards. He also captured an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 during the Orlando bubble.

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard have long had a contentious relationship, with their rivalry often centered on Howard adopting the “Superman” nickname, a moniker O’Neal popularized during his Hall of Fame career.

The latest exchange adds another chapter to the feud, keeping the tension between the two former All-Stars alive while providing yet another entertaining moment for basketball fans.