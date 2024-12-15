Shaquille O'Neal gives back during the holidays through his Shaq-a-Claus events which are powered by his foundation The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation.

During his latest Shaq-a-Claus events, he helped the youth in Georgia by handing out clothes, toys, food, and technology to thousands of children. Recently, the former NBA star revealed what was the inspiration behind his holiday charity events in a conversation with TMZ Live. He says that his mother, Lucille O'Neal, came up with the idea and he loves the fact of giving back to make up for the days when he would get in trouble when he was younger.

“The only motivation just to make her smile,” he said of his mother. “I've done a lot, received a lot, own a lot. But the biggest feeling I get is when my mother says she's proud of me because there was a time in our life from 2 to 16, she was not proud of me.”

He left the interview by telling fans to respect their parents because it will be the key to success in the future.

“Listen to your parents, and you can become anything you want,” he said before adding, “I love you Mommy.”

Moving on to romantic love, Shaq revealed how he believes his love life will turn out. He spoke to Angel Reese on her podcast back in October when she asked if he would ever get married again.

“Probably not,” O'Neal responded. “I’m gonna end up alone.”

O'Neal was previously married to Shaunie Henderson whom he shares four children: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me'arah. The former NBA player also has a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh and Henderson has a son, Myles, from a previous relationship.

“I already know it,” he explained, “Because y’all be making rules up as you go along. There's no handbook on how to be the perfect man or perfect husband.”

The former Lakers center's marriage with Henderson was plagued with cheating on the former athlete's account, which ultimately was a reason why the couple filed for divorce in 2011. Henderson remarried in 2022 to media personality Keion Henderson.