The 2024-25 NBA season is nearly upon us, with the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics appearing to have not missed a beat since we last saw them in June, while upstart teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder prepare to challenge them for the throne. While the Celtics were historically dominant a year ago, there is still overall more parity in today's NBA than there has been in quite some time, which should make this upcoming season a treat for basketball fans everywhere.

With less than a week until the season officially tips off, experts and casuals alike are locking in their predictions for the year, and recently, former NBA MVP and current TNT host Shaquille O'Neal revealed his surprising pick for the NBA championship on his own The Big Podcast (via NBA Central on X, formerly Twitter).

First, co-host Adam Lefkoe revealed who he thinks should be the favorites.

“I think Boston is still the favorite,” said Lefkoe.

“No, boo,” responded O'Neal. “No way. Not a chance… I'm going to go with the Bucks this year.”

Lefkoe looked quite perplexed at the shocking selection.

“You don't think they can beat Boston?” wondered O'Neal.

“Doc Rivers,” replied Lefkoe, referencing the current Milwaukee and former Celtics coach who hasn't exactly had a great postseason track record over the past decade. “I don't think they can win it.”

Can the Bucks shock the world?

It was only three years ago that Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks hoisted the Larry O'Brien trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals, but the NBA landscape has changed dramatically since then.

Now, the Celtics, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers are all widely considered to be ahead of a Bucks squad that has won precisely one playoff series since that 2021 run.

While Antetokounmpo remains a force on both ends of the floor, the play of complementary pieces like Khris Middleton has declined over the past couple of years, and it's unclear just how much Damian Lillard still has left in the tank as his athleticism diminishes with age.

Milwaukee is certainly expected to be a playoff team this year that could compete for home court advantage in the first round, but beyond that, it's quite hard to determine where exactly Shaquille O'Neal got the idea that there are a true championship contender.

In any case, Milwaukee is set to kick off its season on October 24 at home against the 76ers.