The NBA will be going into its final season with TNT after losing its basketball rights and not renewing a deal with them. Instead, places such as NBC, Peacock, and ESPN will be airing games for the foreseeable future. With TNT coming to an end, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson will have to find deals at those other companies if they want to continue talking about sports.

Mark Cuban was recently on Shaq's podcast and talked about the final season of TNT, but he also means this could set them up to make a lot of money.

This year’s going to be obviously. It’s going to be like a farewell tour and I think that’s going to be kind of strange. I think you guys are going to get paid more. I think the demand for known names and content creators and shows that people are confident and comfortable with, that’s invaluable,” Cuban said. “Particularly to new streaming platforms that are trying to establish themselves. If Apple ever goes into it, boom you guys are the perfect addition. Amazon is trying to establish themselves. I think you guys are going to be tripling the Tom Brady contract.”

Shaq on the other hand, already knows how much money he wants on his new deal, mentioning Rudy Gobert, who he continues to take jabs at whenever he can.