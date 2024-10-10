The NBA will be going into its final season with TNT after losing its basketball rights and not renewing a deal with them. Instead, places such as NBC, Peacock, and ESPN will be airing games for the foreseeable future. With TNT coming to an end, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson will have to find deals at those other companies if they want to continue talking about sports.
Mark Cuban was recently on Shaq's podcast and talked about the final season of TNT, but he also means this could set them up to make a lot of money.
This year’s going to be obviously. It’s going to be like a farewell tour and I think that’s going to be kind of strange. I think you guys are going to get paid more. I think the demand for known names and content creators and shows that people are confident and comfortable with, that’s invaluable,” Cuban said. “Particularly to new streaming platforms that are trying to establish themselves. If Apple ever goes into it, boom you guys are the perfect addition. Amazon is trying to establish themselves. I think you guys are going to be tripling the Tom Brady contract.”
Shaq on the other hand, already knows how much money he wants on his new deal, mentioning Rudy Gobert, who he continues to take jabs at whenever he can.
“I want my mother f—–ing Rudy Gobert numbers, I want them right now. I want a Rudy Gobert contract. If I don’t get the Rudy Gobert than Shaq ain’t going nowhere,” Shaq said.
Shaquille O'Neal continues to criticize Rudy Gobert
Even though this time Shaq didn't say anything harsh about Rudy Gobert, he still finds a way to bring him into a conversation. In September, Shaq was asked who the worst player in the NBA is, and there's no surprise what his answer was.
“Rudy Gobert [is the worst],” O'Neal said. “If you sign a contract for 250 [million dollars], show me 250. There's a reason why I walk funny and I can't turn my neck and why I can't do it because I played for my 120 [million dollars]. So you got guys like him that f**k the system over. They make all this money and they can't f**king play, so I don't respect guys like that. Every time I make these comments, people think I'm hating, but these are facts. You've got teachers, you've got firemen, you've got doctors who have real jobs and don't get paid s**t.”
Gobert responded, and Shaq didn't let it go, so in his next podcast, he brought him up.
“For example, with the Rudy Gobert, y'all think I'm being personal. I'm just trying to pump him up. But obviously with his, his, the way he responds, I could tell, he see that there's some truth in what I'm saying,” he said on his podcast. “David Robinson, who only made $116M… Kareem[Abdul-Jabbar], most he ever made was $3M… I paved the way for y'all. You're making [$200M]. Play hard,” Shaq said.