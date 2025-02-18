Right now, a lot of people think that Victor Wembanyama is the face of the NBA because he is the future of the NBA. It's a fair take as Wembanyama is unlike any other player that we have ever seen in the league. He hasn't seen a lot of success with the San Antonio Spurs yet, but this is only his second year in the league. It took LeBron James a few years to start dominating like that as well. Wembanyama is going to be a superstar, but ESPN's Stephen A. Smith doesn't think that an international player can be the face of the NBA.

Basketball is an American sport, and because of that, Stephen A. Smith doesn't think that Victor Wembanyama can be the face of the league even if he is the best player in the NBA.

“My personal opinion is I don't believe an international player can be the face of the NBA,” Smith said on Tuesday. “I know they're global, iconic figures, their popularity extends globally, but the NBA is an American born sport, and it needs to resonate in America, and if it doesn't resonate in America, then it's not going to matter to America, how you resonate beyond and so that's just my mentality. That's how I think about it, not to say they can't be popular but I just think about it that way.”

So, who is the face of the NBA if it's not Wembanyama? Smith is hoping that it ends up being Anthony Edwards.

“My wish is that Anthony Edwards changes his mind, and the reason why is because, I mean, my favorite players are him and Steph Curry. And where I fell in love with Anthony Edwards wasn't with the dunks or whatever it was with. It was when the playoffs showed up last year and that brother was giving it to the Phoenix Suns,” Smith continued. “I mean, that to me, was the nail in the coffee, because he was talking major smack to his idol, Kevin Durant, and he was going after him. Remember, I'm somebody that feels very, very highly about Devin Booker. I think Devin Booker is an absolute stud. I watched that brother get on the court against them brothers and just shrink them. I mean, let them know there was levels to it. And I don't know who told y'all y'all were on it, but y'all ain't and went at them.”

Anthony Edwards might not have the same type of skill that Victor Wembanyama has, but he is still one of the best and most exciting players in the NBA. Stephen A. Smith wants him to take over the league.